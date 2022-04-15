Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Mutual Funds / News /  Axis MF's team of fund managers bought these stocks last month

Axis MF's team of fund managers bought these stocks last month

Photo: iStock
1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Axis MF's prominent additions during the month of March were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Axis Mutual Fund's prominent additions during the month of March were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Whereas, the fund house reduced TTK Prestige, Tata Elxsi and HDFC. New entrants included BSE and Triveni Turbine while Aditya Birla AMC was a complete exit by the AMC, data accumulated by domestic brokerage house Edelweiss showed.

Axis Mutual Fund's prominent additions during the month of March were ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Whereas, the fund house reduced TTK Prestige, Tata Elxsi and HDFC. New entrants included BSE and Triveni Turbine while Aditya Birla AMC was a complete exit by the AMC, data accumulated by domestic brokerage house Edelweiss showed.

Shreyash Devalkar and the team of fund managers in Axis Mutual Fund, have also increased shareholding in other stocks including DLF, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, Indian Hotels, Fortis Health. State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank among others, as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Shreyash Devalkar and the team of fund managers in Axis Mutual Fund, have also increased shareholding in other stocks including DLF, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Fashion, Indian Hotels, Fortis Health. State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank among others, as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Equity mutual funds attracted an all-time high net inflow of 28,463 crore in March on continued interest by investors. This was significantly higher than the net inflow of 19,705 crore in February, 14,888 crore in January and 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

Overall, the mutual fund (MF) industry registered a net outflow of 69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of 31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to 37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from 38.56 lakh crore at February-end.

Further, monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution collected reached an all-time high at 12,328 crore, up almost 8% from 11,438 crore in February 2022.