WhiteOak Capital kicks off NFO season with flexi cap fund

Prateek Pant, chief business officer, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, highlighted that it is impossible to predict which sector, style (value, growth, momentum, for example) and market cap will outperform and when that will happen. The fund will remain fully invested and will not take cash calls. It will invest in “great businesses at attractive valuations". To gauge valuations, the AMC will not go by traditional valuations such as price-to-earnings multiples. It will rely on WhiteOak Capital’s proprietary, cash flow based ‘Opco-Finco’ analytical and valuation framework to select stocks that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.