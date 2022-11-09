WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches large-cap fund1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:54 PM IST
Almost 80% of the allocation of the scheme will be towards large-caps and the fund will be benchmarked against BSE100 Total Return Index
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO), WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund. The NFO will be open from 10-24 November 2022.