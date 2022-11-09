WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO), WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund. The NFO will be open from 10-24 November 2022.

The scheme is an open-ended equity scheme investing predominantly in large-cap stocks. Almost 80% of the allocation will be towards large-caps and the fund will be benchmarked against BSE100 Total Return Index (TRI).

According to the fund house, large-caps in India are a fraction of their global counterparts in terms of revenues and market capitalizatuion and present a sizeable opportunity as India’s per capita GDP growth is likely to lead to an inflection point across various sectors.

In terms of total market capitalization, India is still a few decades behind that of US and China. There are only three Indian companies among the top 100 companies globally by market cap. With its economy projected to be the third largest over the next decade, India is poised to dd a few more names in the list of top 100 global companies.

Large-caps are typically market or industry leaders, have diversified revenue streams and in general have stronger balance sheet and greater access to lower cost of capital vis-à-vis their mid cap and small cap peers. These characteristics have led to more stable operational performance during economic downturns which in turn is reflected in a better downside capture ratio.

The fund managers for this fund will be Ramesh Mantri for equity, Piyush Baranwal for debt, Trupti Agrawal for overseas investments and equity and Shariq Merchant (overseas investments).

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “After the successful launch of our previous funds i.e. Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Tax Saver ELSS, we are launching a Large Cap NFO WhiteOak Capital MF intends to fill a vacuum of actively managed funds in India and we will leave no stone unturned to provide best-in-class investment products to retail investors."

Ramesh Mantri, chief investment officer, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “At WhiteOak we believe in delivering best in class performance through our cutting edge research supported by a very well-resourced team There are ample active opportunities for alpha generation in the large-cap space through correct sizing and rigorous bottom up stock selection process."