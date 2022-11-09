WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Largecap Fund1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 01:43 PM IST
WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund today announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund’. The NFO will be open from November 10-24th 2022. It is an open-ended equity scheme investing predominantly in large-cap stocks. Almost 80% of the allocation will be towards large-caps and the fund will be benchmarked against BSE100 TRI.