WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund today announced the launch of their new fund offer (NFO) - ‘WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund’. The NFO will be open from November 10-24th 2022. It is an open-ended equity scheme investing predominantly in large-cap stocks. Almost 80% of the allocation will be towards large-caps and the fund will be benchmarked against BSE100 TRI.

Investors may choose Large Cap Segment to start their Medium to Long Term SIP (systematic investment plan). Volatility reduces as investors increase their investment horizon, the fund house said. The fund managers for this fund will be Ramesh Mantri for Equity, Piyush Baranwal for Debt, Trupti Agrawal for overseas investments and Equity), Shariq Merchant (Overseas Investments).

“There are only three Indian companies among the top 100 companies globally by market cap. With its economy projected to be the third largest over the next decade, India is poised to dd a few more names in the list of top 100 global companies. Historically large cap index has performed relatively better in falling markets," it said.

Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund said, “After the successful launch of our previous funds i.e. Flexi Cap, Mid Cap and Tax Saver ELSS, we are launching a Large Cap NFO WhiteOak Capital MF intends to fill a vacuum of actively managed funds in India and we will leave no stone unturned to provide best-in-class investment products to retail investors."

WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company is part of WhiteOak Group. White Oak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for equity assets of over ₹47,000 crore.