WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches Mid Cap and Tax Saver Fund

Nearly 65% of the portfolio will comprise of Midcap stocks in WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund. The remaining allocation will be towards both large caps (for liquidity purposes) and small caps (to capture some compelling opportunities). The fund is benchmarked against S&P BSE Midcap 150 TRI. The primary objective is to generate capital appreciation by actively investing and managing a diversified portfolio primarily comprising of mid-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 150 TRI has generated returns of 12% CAGR for the past 5 years and 17.5% CAGR for the past 10 years.

