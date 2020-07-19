Why 2010-20 was a depressing decade for equity investments

The decade gone by has been a cruel one for equity mutual fund investors. The 10-year returns on India ’s Nifty 50 index are just 9%. An investor making a fixed deposit (FD) at the start of the decade would have got a similar pre-tax return. For an investor in a lower tax bracket, the advantage of investing in equities was, thus, marginal. In addition, equity comes with volatility while an FD does not. This is why it is expected to deliver higher returns than bank FDs. A narrow outperformance is insufficient reward for many.

First, let us deal with the argument that questions the poor equity returns hypothesis. Mutual fund experts argue that one should invest in equities for the long term. However, a few would say that 10 years is not a long enough period.

Second, experts say that the starting and ending point of the analysis are just unlucky. There is some merit in this counterpoint. “If you check for these returns just for one extra year (since 2009) the data looks very different. Nifty Total Returns Index (TRI) is 14% and the return on multi-cap funds in 17%," said Kalpen Parekh, president, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. “The starting point, 2009, is when the bear market ended and markets were at their lows and close to 12 price-to-earnings (PE). In 2010, markets almost doubled and the starting point was much higher with 22 PE multiple," he noted.

View Full Image Source: Samasthithi Advisors, ICRA MFI Explorer, BSE

One way to get around the date problem is to look at rolling returns. Rolling returns means that you look at the returns between different sets of dates and take an average. For example, the returns between 1 January 2010 and 1 January 2020, between 1 February 2010 and 1 February 2020, and so on to get a monthly rolling returns for a 10-year holding period. We did such an analysis for the Nifty 100 from 1990 to 2019 and found that while on average 10-year returns come to 12.94%, the minimum was 7.5% and the maximum 18.91%. You can find Mint’s analysis here .

The findings show that entering at expensive valuations hits you hard even if you stay invested for a decade. This has some lessons for today with the rebound bringing the market back into expensive territory. “We continue to remain at high multiples even now and earnings growth remains slow for the moment. It is difficult to predict how profits of corporate India would grow in the next 10 years," said Parekh.

But he qualified his observations by looking at different market segments. “A large part of the market is at very low multiples such as core economy themes like metals, energy, some financials and infrastructure, and an equally large part is at high multiples than the past like autos, consumer companies and select financials," he added.

Yet another way of protecting yourself from unlucky dates is investing through a systematic investment plan (SIP). It invests a fixed amount every month, which averages out the purchase price. Would an SIP have protected you from the unlucky returns of the 2010-2020 period? Unfortunately not. A 10-year SIP return on a large Nifty exchange-traded fund was a mere 7.41%.

A final argument that mutual fund experts present is picking a good fund. Although several funds have beaten the benchmark index for most of the decade, on average active funds have been losing their mojo.

S&P Dow Jones Indices compiles a report on active fund performance versus benchmarks over various periods, from one to 10 years. The report for December 2019, the latest available, showed that only 35% of large-cap funds managed to beat their benchmark indices over the last 10 years. The situation was different in the small- and mid-cap space with 55% of such funds managing to outperform. The asset weighted returns of such small- and mid-cap funds was also higher at 11.93%, according to the report.

So why was the 2010-2020 period so very unlucky? “We think that a system-wide corporate governance failure is responsible for the poor equity returns in the last decade. There was a lot of over-investment in infrastructure projects at the start of the decade and many of them yielded negative returns. A lot of money was syphoned off from banks and that also ate into equity returns," said Vikas Gupta, founder, Omniscience Capital, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

“Earnings growth has been moderate due to multiple reasons and has barely averaged 8-10% whereas return on equity of corporate India is at all-time lows of 11%," said Parekh.

Hence, most of the growth came from multiples expansion, meaning that it mattered a great deal what your starting PE multiple was. Multiples expansion happens when the market pays more for the same earnings, which can be driven by global central banks liquidity or unfounded optimism about the future.

Ravi Saraogi, co-founder, Samasthiti Advisors, puts it down to simple maturing of the Indian economy. “Falling equity risk premiums over long periods is expected simply due to the base effect. As the absolute size of economies grow, growth moderates, which reflects in equity returns. But within this declining trend, they are mean reverting. So chances are that an exceptionally bad decade will be followed by a more bullish decade with higher equity returns," he said.

Gupta is also more optimistic about the future. “Market-cap- to-GDP ratio (also called the Buffett Indicator) is at the 2009 global financial crisis levels. Do not look at PE ratio, which may be driven higher by a narrow set of stocks," he said. Equity returns broadly will be inflation rate plus risk free return plus risk premium, he added.

The decade gone by began after one big financial crisis and ended with another large financial and economic crisis. Investors during this period may have simply been unlucky but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the next decade will be lucky. Investors should pay close attention to the valuations at which they are buying stocks. Diversification into bonds and gold will also shield the portfolio from this kind of disappointment.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via