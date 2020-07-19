Why 2010-20 was a depressing decade for equity investments

One way to get around the date problem is to look at rolling returns. Rolling returns means that you look at the returns between different sets of dates and take an average. For example, the returns between 1 January 2010 and 1 January 2020, between 1 February 2010 and 1 February 2020, and so on to get a monthly rolling returns for a 10-year holding period. We did such an analysis for the Nifty 100 from 1990 to 2019 and found that while on average 10-year returns come to 12.94%, the minimum was 7.5% and the maximum 18.91%. You can find Mint’s analysis here .