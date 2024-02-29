Why are Mutual Fund houses limiting one-time investments in their smallcap fund?
Certain mutual fund houses have taken proactive measures to restrict lump sum or one-time investments, aiming to safeguard investor interests
The recent upsurge in market prices of small-cap stocks has led to significant increases, resulting in valuations exceeding the fair value of the underlying businesses. Consequently, assets under management (AUM) have experienced significant growth. In response to this trend, certain mutual fund houses have taken proactive measures to restrict lump sum or one-time investments, aiming to safeguard investor interests. Recognising the importance of investor protection, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has articulated its concerns and urged mutual funds' asset management companies (AMCs) to adopt preemptive measures to ensure investor protection and market stability.