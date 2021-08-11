July was by far the best month that equity mutual funds have ever seen. They saw a record net inflow of ₹22,584 crore. The accompanying chart plots the net inflows into equity mutual funds starting from January 2004.

So, what explains this deluge of money coming into equity mutual funds? A simple answer lies in the fact that interest on fixed deposits is lower than the inflation rate, pushing investors to take on higher risks. But that has been largely true since late 2019. So while this reason makes some sense, it doesn’t explain everything.

When it comes to investing in stocks directly or buying them indirectly through mutual funds, most retail investors follow the reverse law of demand. The law of demand states that at low prices, there is high demand and vice versa. However, when it comes to investment assets, particularly stocks and real estate, demand comes in only once prices have consistently gone up. This goes against the law of demand.

This leads to what behavioural economists call the availability effect. Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman defines the availability effect as the “ease with which instances come to mind". Or as Nate Silver writes in The Signal and the Noise: “We tend to overrate the likelihood of events that are nearer to us in time and space and underpredict the ones that aren’t."

Air crashes and how safe it is to travel by aeroplane is an excellent example of this phenomenon. Travelling by air is by far the safest form of travelling, but it still feels unsafe. The answer lies in the fact that every air crash gets reported in the media. But all the safe landings that happen every day all around the world don’t make it to the news at all. At the same time, vehicle crashes rarely make it to the news unless there is a pileup or a bus falls off a cliff.

As Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Rönnlund write in the Factfulness: “In 2016, a total of 40 million commercial passenger flights landed safely at their destinations. Only 10 ended in fatal accidents. Of course, those were the ones the journalists wrote about: 0.000025% of the total. Safe flights are not newsworthy."

So, instances of an air crash come to mind readily, whereas many more examples of safe landings or other vehicles crashing don’t. That’s the availability effect at work.

Along similar lines, investors have seen stock prices go up from mid-April onwards up until July. Like instances of airline crashes come to mind readily, in a similar sense, people have seen stocks go from strength to strength, and that’s the story going around in their minds (the availability effect). This has led to the belief that stock prices will continue to go up, which is why they are pouring money into equity mutual funds like never before. This has led to excessive optimism and a remarkable tolerance for risk.

Of course, this also stems from what economist John Kenneth Galbraith called the extreme brevity of financial memory, which is why investors behave in extreme terms.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

