Why equity mutual funds saw their highest ever inflows in July

Air crashes and how safe it is to travel by aeroplane is an excellent example of this phenomenon. Travelling by air is by far the safest form of travelling, but it still feels unsafe. The answer lies in the fact that every air crash gets reported in the media. But all the safe landings that happen every day all around the world don’t make it to the news at all. At the same time, vehicle crashes rarely make it to the news unless there is a pileup or a bus falls off a cliff.

