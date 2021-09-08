Why floating rate mutual funds are seeing strong investor interest

“We believe the yield curve to remain steep given the ample liquidity in the system towards the lower end of the yield curve while the longer end of the yield curve remains cautious owing to the risk of inflation and the policy normalization. In light of high uncertainties over the interest rate trajectory, it would be prudent for the investors to be on the conservative side. In conclusion, we continue to favour a Quality approach in bonds with some non-AAA exposure based on individual risk appetite," said Axis Securities in a note.