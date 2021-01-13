Why India’s bond market sticks out like a sore thumb

The covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on markets in the initial months, but after central banks globally pumped in liquidity, investors began to look for the best options to park this money. A recessionary year meant bonds would do well and low-risk government paper sold like hot cakes. In search of returns, the dollars rushed into bonds issued by Asian countries. But this logic turned on its head in India. While Asia’s fixed income market got a record $152 billion in 2020, India saw $13.7 billion move out, as per Barclays Bank. Thailand and Indonesia saw outflows too, but relatively smaller in quantum.