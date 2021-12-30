Why Indian MFs can’t invest in crypto products

Blockchain is best known as the technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ether as well as dogecoin and shiba inu. But it is much more than that as the technology is creating value by revolutionizing the way assets and digital records are managed and transferred. Many companies, particularly in financial services, are investing millions of dollars in researching and building blockchain infrastructure. Although the technology is still in the nascent phase in India, its potential across the board is huge.