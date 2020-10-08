Why is SIP a great investment tool? Axis Mutual Fund teaches in its new campaign

Axis Mutual Fund, one of the country’s fast evolving mutual fund houses has introduced its new digital campaign called “ShuruaatSIPse" with the aim to educate investors about the importance of SIPs to meet the intended financial objective. The current pandemic has taught us about the importance of disciplined investing. Risk-taking capacities have changed drastically over the course of the last six months, and in such a situation SIPs are an ideal solution to protect and grow our hard earned money.

Due to multiple benefits such as flexibility, disciplined approach, rupee cost averaging, and compounding potential, SIPs hold a significant place in one’s investment portfolio.

The new digital campaign by Axis Mutual Fund, “ShuruaatSIPse" aims to make investors realise that at any given point in their lives, a secure investment portfolio will be of paramount prominence. The digital campaign aims to bring home the point that whether we are aiming to start our career as a musician, or venturing into our own businesses, or even starting on the journey to create our own wealth, a systematic and disciplined form of investing is a must.

Investing regularly through the SIP route not only mitigates the fear of ‘right market timing’ but also help investors stay away from any emotional biases.

The campaign also builds on the insight that individuals come across different challenges, aspirations, and goals in different stages of life. And for each such life stage and need, an SIP can be a great investment avenue offering ease, flexibility and affordability.

Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “The journey to every new goal begins with taking the first step in the right direction. Similarly, for financial wellness, you need one step towards responsible investing—and it need not be a big step. It can be a tiny step, one that you are comfortable with. The important thing is to start, stay focused, and adopt a disciplined and systematic approach. Through the “ShuruaatSIPse" campaign, we are hoping that investors understand the importance of starting the investment journey with a SIP."

To make the investment journey easier for the investors, Axis Mutual Fund has revamped its mobile application to include a plethora of features. Right from adding multiple investments in the cart and checking out to resuming transactions in case of a drop off, and easy switching schemes, the app is one of the latest ones available in the market. Furthermore, the app also enables investments through UPI, ability to make new investments and top-ups easily, access NAV updates, and account statements on the go.

From April 2020 onwards, investments from the app have grown at a rate of 30% month-on- month. Apart from this, the app contributes around 23% (as on September 2020) of the new Direct Investment in-Flow at Axis Mutual Fund.

