The PRC has three risk categories for credit risk--A, B and C-- and three risk categories for duration risk --I, II and III-- all in the ascending order of risk. Mutual Funds are placed in one of the nine boxes taking both these factors into account. For example, AI is the lowest risk box and C III is the highest risk box. On 1 December, Sebi Mutual Fund released the PRC for its funds, putting SBI Liquid Fund into the B category even as it placed SBI Short Term Debt Fund in Class A.