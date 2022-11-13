These trends will continue in the coming decades as well. The companies we own are strong players in some of these segments." Further, the chief investment officer also acknowledged the fact that the pace of disruption in the technology space is very fast. He took the example of the downfall of Yahoo (a web giant in the past) and My Space (a social media network platform), which were popular many years ago. “We often get questioned if the US tech companies we held are also getting disrupted.