Why PPFAS Mutual Fund swapped one HDFC twin for the other?

What seems to have surprised many people is PPFAS MF’s exposure to Coal India. Based on the July 2022 fact sheet, the fund house had 4.2%, 5.5% and 2.2% exposure, respectively, to the Coal India stock in its flexi cap, tax saver and conservative hybrid funds. “We are strong believers in the shift towards renewable sources of energy and we did not view Coal India as a ‘buy-and-hold for decades’ kind of company," says Thakkar. Among the reasons given for holding the stock for the medium term are its high dividend yield and the likely benefit from some volume growth in production and sales to reduce import dependence, and the possibility of some price increase given the steep discount at which Coal India sells coal compared to global prices.