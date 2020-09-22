Why Sebi’s 9/11 strike on mutual funds has misfired

Apart from the concern on mis-labeling, Sebi has said that it’s also trying to ensure funds are benchmarked appropriately. “It has recently been observed that some multi-cap schemes have skewed portfolios, with over 80% of investment in large-cap stocks, akin to large cap schemes, and some multi-cap schemes have near zero or insignificant asset allocation to small cap companies," Sebi said in the clarification it issued over the weekend. “Considering the above, in order to achieve the objectives of true-to-label and appropriate benchmark, a need was felt to review the scheme characteristics of multi-cap schemes," it added.