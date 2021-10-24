Mutual funds investment is a one-stop solution for achieving various short and long term goals. MFs not only help in diversifying your portfolio, but they help you build wealth for various life goals. However, you need to regularly monitor your portfolio in order to get the desired results.

"A mutual fund portfolio is a matter of concise arrangements of one's financial investment and the monitoring of it would require diligence on various instruments. We mean instruments by investment tenure and their capacity to lean on a certain graph by market," says Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

Now, the question arises that how many funds should you hold in your portfolio? Depending upon their requirement, investors can choose from a range of large-cap, mid-cap, multi-cap and small-cap funds. Just like the funds, there is a difference in the monitoring of small, mid and long term mutual fund schemes.

“However, there is a small but significant difference in the monitoring of small, mid and long term mutual fund schemes with the concern of their individual size of share in competitive funds. The risk-reward ratio has a vast graphical presentation and this depends on individual person to carry forward whichever scheme he is interested in a feasible way," adds Gupta.

When it comes to investment apart from saving, booking profit is also what an individual investor is looking for. According to analysts, before switching to another fund, profit margins must be taken into account.

If talking about the booking of profit is a choice, then it is an altogether different scenario. Margins must be checked while switching and profits are still a matter of one's own matter of selling or buying, says Amit Gupta.

Market experts suggest that an investor should be mindful that the funds you choose don’t end up holding the same stocks.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.