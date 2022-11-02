Will India's sovereign green bond debut be a gamechanger?

Lost Momentum?

Green bond issuances in India grew sevenfold year-on-year in 2021 because issuances had dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic, shows data from Climate Bonds Initiative. But even compared to the five-year average of 2015-2019, the rise was still fourfold. The road ahead may be bumpy. In the first half of 2022, issuances globally, including India, have been weak: just 28% of the full-year issuances of 2021 in India, and globally, 36%. Experts attributed the slowdown to the uncertainties in the global bonds market in general due to disruptions caused by the Ukraine war and consequent financial volatilities and impending recession. This is likely to have continued in the second half of the year as well, and even with the government’s planned $2-billion issue, India is unlikely to repeat last year’s performance. Nevertheless, with the government hopping on the green fund-raising bus, more companies may join in as well.