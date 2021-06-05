World Environment Day: How to pick funds based on ESG theme

ESG funds are mutual funds calibrated using environmental, social, and governance propositions. “ESG funds invest in companies that aim to have a sustainable and societal impact in the world, such as those with a small carbon footprint or diverse leadership boards. An ideal fund would be the one that invests in companies that ace these propositions while ensuring that an investor is not compromising on their returns," said Priti Rathi Gupta, founder, LXME, a financial platform for women.