The names of YES Mutual Fund schemes have been changed to WhiteOak Capital schemes as YES AMC is now a WhiteOak group company.

The White Oak Capital group provides investment management and advisory services for Indian equity investors. Aashish P Somaiyaa, CEO of WhiteOak Capital tweeted: “Effective Jan 12, 2022, the YES Asset Management name stands changed to WhiteOak Capital Asset Management and YES Mutual Fund will now be called WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund."

YES MF has three schemes – YES Overnight Fund, YES Liquid Fund and YES Ultra Short-term Fund.

Further, the trustee, which takes a fiduciary responsibility and is the custodian of the money of mutual fund investors, of YES AMC - The YES Trustee Limited - is now WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Limited.

The mentioned tweet also reads that WhiteOak MF has filed equity MF offer documents for regulatory approval.

Aashish P Somaiyaa, who will take over as CEO of AMC post completion of the transaction.

Prior to joining WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Limited, Aashish served for nearly 8 years as Managing Director and CEO of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

WhiteOak Capital Group has completed the transaction to acquire the mutual fund business of YES Bank (YES AMC) on November 1, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.