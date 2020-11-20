Do not waste your time dreaming to start investing in the next year. Once you have laid down your goals, you can start by investing as little as ₹100 through SIP in mutual funds. Many mutual fund houses-- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Quantum Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Principal Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla SunLife Mutual Fund, UTI, IDFC Mutual Fund offer the facility to start SIP with an amount as low as ₹100. This low denomination SIP facility is quite useful for new investors or o investors living in smaller towns, students, or even those who have hit their budget due to and income loss during covid times.