Zerodha AMC to Jio Financial Services: New Mutual Fund players that MF investors should know2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Helios Capital, and Zerodha receive approval from sebi for an asset management company
The mutual fund market in India is on the rise in the last five years. It is expected to thrive further with the addition of new players like Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services, Nithin Kamath's Zerodha AMC, and Samir Arora's Helios Capital.
Jio Financial Services
Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services (JFSL) recently joined hands with one of the world’s largest asset managers, BlackRock. Jio Financial Services Limited (JFS) and BlackRock announced an agreement to form Jio BlackRock, a 50:50 joint venture that combines the respective strengths and trusted brands of BlackRock and JFS to deliver tech-enabled access to affordable, innovative investment solutions for millions of investors in India.
However, exact details of what Jio BlackRock plans to do are still not available.
“Together, the partnership will introduce a new player to the Indian market with a unique combination of scope, scale, and resources. JFS and BlackRock are targeting an initial investment of US$150 million each in the joint venture", as per a press release.
Helios Capital
Helios Capital has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch a mutual fund business. "I am very pleased to share that Sebi has granted Helios Capital in-principle approval to sponsor Helios Mutual Fund. We deeply respect this approval & will work hard to offer mutual funds for retail investors, focusing on performance & service," Samir Arora, the main founder and fund manager at Helios Capital, announced on X platform.
Helios Capital Management PTE Ltd applied for a mutual fund licence with Sebi in February 2021.
Other MF players who are waiting for Sebi's nod
As of June 2023, data with Sebi showed that Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt Ltd, Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd, Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP, and Wizemarkets Analytics Pvt Ltd are under the regulator's consideration.
Earlier this year, Bajaj Finserv entered the highly competitive mutual funds business.