"We just received the final approval for the @ZerodhaAMC we are building in partnership with @smallcaseHQ. Our motivation to start a mutual fund was twofold. The first was that the biggest challenge and opportunity for Indian markets is the shallow participation. Even after all the growth over the last 3 years, we only have maybe 6-8 crore unique mutual fund and equity investors put together. The second was that if we had to bring in the next ten million investors, they needed simple products they could understand, and mutual funds were a perfect instrument. We aim to be index-only and create simple funds and ETFs that all investors can understand and invest in for all their goals." Kamath announced on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

