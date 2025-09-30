Zerodha Fund House debuts on ONDC to simplify mutual fund access

Zerodha Fund House announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on 30 September, a Government of India-backed initiative to expand digital commerce and enhance accessibility to financial products in Asia's third-largest economy.

By leveraging the ONDC framework, Zerodha Fund House is set to broaden its reach and simplify the investment process for a diverse range of investors across the country.

Zerodha Fund House operates as a passive-only asset management company, established through a joint venture between Zerodha Broking Ltd and smallcase Technologies Pvt Ltd. Its offerings include index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and fund of funds (FoFs), with a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of approximately ₹8,000 crores.

The integration with ONDC positions Zerodha Fund House as a pioneer in the asset management sector, allowing its mutual fund products to be accessible via various ONDC-enabled buyer applications. The company added that this move aligns with its mission to simplify the investment journey and enhance transparency in the financial services sector.

Vishal Jain, CEO of Zerodha Fund House, stated, “We believe this is the 'UPI moment' for investments in India. For years, we've witnessed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) can create magic. Aadhaar gave us identity, and UPI gave us a seamless way to exchange value. Now, with ONDC, we have the rails for open and democratic financial services. We are proud to be building on top of India's DPI and contributing to this transformative journey.”

Enhancing Accessibility The collaboration with ONDC is expected to facilitate a more inclusive and investor-driven ecosystem by providing a platform where mutual fund products can be discovered and invested in seamlessly. This integration not only enhances the accessibility of Zerodha's range of passive investment products but also reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior toward digital channels.