Zerodha launches Step-up SIP option

Starting a SIP in mutual funds at a young age is a big achievement. Most mutual fund houses allow to start SIP with as low as ₹100 on a monthly basis. But a small sum invested every month through SIP will not enable you to achieve your big goals in future. As you start earning more, you need to increase your investments to attain goals in line with your living standard. Zerodha, the country's biggest stock broker and a direct mutual fund platform has introduced a plan called 'Step-up SIPs' on @CoinByZerodha to fight the dilemma of under investment.

"Most investors who start their SIPs make the mistake of not increasing their SIP value as their earnings grow. We have this covered now with Step-up SIP on @CoinByZerodha where you can set how much your SIP value should go up by every year," said Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha in a tweet.

He retweeted Zerodha which said, "Introducing Step-up SIPs on @CoinByZerodha

Starting a SIP is just the first step. You also have to ensure that your SIPs keep up with your increasing income & inflation. Step-up SIPs increase your SIP contributions every year automatically & help you to build a bigger corpus."

SIP top up should adapt to your rising income if you want to achieve your goals sooner or in time. It also helps you fight inflation. Always do your math to accumulate a sufficient corpus for your goals. Some efforts done today, will reap wonderful returns in future.

