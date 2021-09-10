Zerodha-rival Groww gets approval to acquire Indiabulls mutual fund business

Groww in May had said it would acquire Indiabulls Mutual Fund for a total of ₹175 crore, as reported PTI. The acquisition will allow Groww to create newer investment products, as the operations team of IBHFL’s mutual funds business joins Groww. Taking over IBHFL’s mutual fund business will also pave a strong revenue moat for the startup, which is expected to gain from the expense ratio charged on the mutual fund products offered through the asset management company.

