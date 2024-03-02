Mid & small cap mutual funds: Regulators took these 4 steps to protect investors from high valuations
SEBI and AMFI are taking steps to safeguard the interest of retail investors in mid and small-cap funds. These include asking AMCs to frame a policy to protect investor interests, disclosing risk parameters, moderating inflows, conducting stress tests, etc.
As per AMFI data released for January 2024, the number of folios for mid-cap funds has reached 1.33 crores, and for small-cap funds has reached 1.78 crores. In comparison, the large-cap fund folios stand at 1.33 crores. The assets under management (AUM) for mid-cap funds have reached Rs. 2.90 lakh crores nearing the Rs. 2.99 lakh crores AUM for large-cap funds. The AUM for small-cap funds at Rs. 2.47 lakh crores is not far from that of large-cap funds.