On the fixed-income front, the economic slowdown and the worsening credit climate translated into a greater fear of defaults and the flight to safety of ‘AAA’ and government bonds by debt funds. On the other hand, the easing of policy rates to pump-prime the economy along with tools like ‘Operation Twist’ adopted by the Reserve Bank of India to soften yields allowed debt funds to reap valuation gains as prices of fixed income securities went up in response to falling interest rates. Debt funds also had to deal with tightening liquidity in the fixed-income markets, especially for lower-rated bonds. We increased the weightage for asset quality and liquidity in the assessment process so that the riskier schemes could be filtered out.