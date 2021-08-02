HDFC AMC to launch Nifty 50 equal-weight index fund

“Corporate profitability had sluggish growth over last couple of years. However, the corporate profitability has remarkably improved recently, and outlook looks promising going forward. After a narrow rally due to polarized market for last 2-3 years in recent past, market is in broad based phase now on the back of improving corporate profitability. In the current market dynamics, we believe that HDFC Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund merits due consideration," said Krishan Kumar Daga, senior fund manager, HDFC AMC.