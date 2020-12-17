Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >Mint-30 >Mint50: Top mutual fund schemes to invest in
Top mutual fund schemes to invest in.

Mint50: Top mutual fund schemes to invest in

1 min read . 06:06 AM IST Livemint

Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick Pick 8-10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals. While core is the heart of your portfolio, facilitator funds help execute money decisions and satellite funds give your portfolio the extra edge.

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals. While core is the heart of your portfolio, facilitator funds help execute money decisions and satellite funds give your portfolio the extra edge.

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

Also Read | Finally, good news on white-collar jobs

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image
Mutual funds
Click on the image to enlarge

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.