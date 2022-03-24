Mirae Asset MF launches Nifty SDL Jun 2027 Index Fund

To calculate the capital gain from the sale of debt mutual fund units, you have to deduct the initial investment value from the final sale value. With indexation benefit, you get to adjust your initial investment value for inflation before arriving at your capital gain. This adjustment has to be done using the IT department’s Cost Inflation Index for each financial year. So, longer the gap between the purchase and the sale year, the larger the number of years for which indexation can be applied, thereby lowering your capital gains for taxation purposes.