Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in THIS mutual fund for last 19 years would have grown to ₹1.12 crore, check how

Mutual funds: If you were investing 10,000 regularly via a systematic investment plan (SIP) in Sundaram Focused Fund, the total investment would have grown to 1.12 crore in a span of 18 years and 11 months.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published4 Oct 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Sundaram Focused Fund is a scheme launched on Nov 11, 2005
Sundaram Focused Fund is a scheme launched on Nov 11, 2005

If you are new to investing, you should always keep in mind that the key to long-term wealth generation is compounding. This means if you invest in a mutual fund scheme and remain invested over a long period of time, the returns would be disproportionately higher than what you would otherwise earn by making a lumpsum investment.

Here we showcase the high returns a mutual fund scheme stands to deliver on its investment when the investment is made via systematic investment plan (SIP). We handpick one mutual fund scheme -- Sundaram Focused Fund -- and examine its return since its launch in Nov 2005 across different time durations.

Also Read | ₹1 lakh invested in this scheme 28 years ago grew to 3.4 crore; check details

If you had invested 10,000 every month via SIP in Sundaram Focused Fund in the past one year, it would have grown to 1.44 lakh by investing 1.20 lakh, giving a return of 40.50 percent in the past one year. If the same investment were made for a continuous period of three years, the investment would have swelled to 5.13 lakh by making an investment of 3.6 lakh, thus giving a return of 24.45 per cent.

Likewise, if the investment were being made for five years, a total investment of 6 lakh would have given a return of 10.71 lakh, which is an annualized return of 23.38 percent. Similarly, if the regular investment of 10,000 were done via SIP in this mutual fund since inception, it would have given a total return of 1.1198 crore, thus giving a compounded return of 15.14 percent in 18 years and 11 months.

Tenure               ReturnInvestment (Rs)
1 year      1.44 lakh1.2 lakh
3 years           5.13 lakh3.6 lakh
5 years       10.71 lakh6 lakh
SI                1.1198 crore22.5 lakh

(Source: sundarammutual.com)

It is a focused mutual fund that was launched on Nov 11, 2005. The scheme's fund managers are Bharath S and Sudhir Kedia.

Industrywide, scheme has invested in banks (21.3%), retailing (11.2%), electrical equipment (8.1%), pharma (7.4%), telecom (7.2%), IT (7.1%), petroleum products (6.3%), aerospace (5.2%), construction (4.9%) and finance (4.6%).

Also Read | Mutual Funds: What are the types of SIPs: flexi, step up, multi & tenure-based?

However, investors must understand that these are historical returns and any investing decision should not be based solely on the past returns. This is because the past returns may, or may not, continue in the near future.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only. Please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment related decision.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsMonthly SIP of ₹10,000 in THIS mutual fund for last 19 years would have grown to ₹1.12 crore, check how

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.