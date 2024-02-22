Mutual Funds: Monthly SIP of ₹12,000 in this value fund would have grown to ₹36 lakh in 10 years
Tata Equity PE Fund is a value mutual fund which has given an annualised return of 17.37 per cent in the past 10 years, thus letting an accumulated investment of ₹14.41 lakh to swell to ₹35.89 lakh in just a decade
Consistency pays overwhelmingly high returns in the world of investing which means a regular stream of investment — albeit in small quantities — reaps great dividends.
