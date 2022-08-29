More adoption will grow passive MF industry5 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:17 AM IST
- Mutual fund industry leaders discuss the merits of passive investing and point to the need for continuous user education to promote it
The demand for passive investing has grown exponentially over the past few years, even as innovations have ensured that mutual funds (MF) now meet the needs of most investors. What is now needed, according to industry leaders, is continuous user education to promote further adoption of passive MF schemes.