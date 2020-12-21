Move accumulated SIPs to asset allocation funds, says Naren of ICICI Prudential

In a call with distributors, Sankaran Naren, CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC called for existing and fresh SIPs to be shifted to asset allocation or hybrid funds from pure equity schemes. Naren noted that the equity market rally is a developed world central bank fuelled rally and will end when inflation rises in the west, prompting central banks to withdraw liquidity. A large correction will ensure when such rate hikes happen, he added. The S&P BSE 100 has risen by around 15% over the past year in the face of a large drop in GDP. Flows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in the equity (cash market) hit a record of almost USD 19 billion in 2020 following stimulus announcements in the US and other large economies.

“Every 500 points, move some money from accumulated SIPs to asset allocation funds," he advised. “Start new SIPs in asset allocation funds or defensive funds. This is a controversial call I want to give at this point of time," said Sankaran Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company. Naren noted that the largest holders of equity in countries like Japan and Switzerland are the central banks of those countries underlying the worldwide market dependence on central banks.

Naren also sounded bearish on high duration debt funds, asking investors to remain in arbitrage funds or approach debt through ICICI Prudential AMC’s All Seasons Bond Fund or through hybrid funds such as balanced advantage schemes. High duration funds do poorly when interest rates increase. Arbitrage funds typically buy stocks and simultaneously short their futures, giving returns similar to liquid funds. They are relatively less sensitive to interest rates. They also have a tax advantage over debt funds.

ICICI Prudential launched a business cycle fund at the event which will pick sectors according to business cycle. A presentation released by the fund house noted that sectors like real estate and banking will outperform in a recovery and IT and Pharma will do well during times of economic weakness. “I’m launching a fund which at least has the ability to be defensive at the market top," Naren added referring to the new offering.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via