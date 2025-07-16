Can Jio BlackRock turn scale into smart returns?
Jio BlackRock, the newest entrant in the Indian mutual fund space, is likely to grow in size and scale. However, eventually, its performance will play a crucial role in how much investors value it.
Earlier this month, one of India’s most anticipated mutual fund ventures finally took off. Jio BlackRock Asset Management, an equal joint venture between Jio Financial Services and global investment giant BlackRock, announced that it had mobilized ₹17,800 crore through the new fund offers (NFOs) of its first three schemes. All three are debt-oriented funds, a category where institutional investors typically account for about 80% of assets under management (AUM).