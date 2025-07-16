Can Jio BlackRock turn scale into smart returns?

Some of it is hot money that has not seen a bear market. But a lot of it is also stable money, indicating a maturing of the Indian equity investor. This is reflected in investments via systematic investment plans (SIPs), which instil a long-term investing habit and end up buying more during market dips. As of March 2025, SIPs accounted for about one-fifth of the industry’s AUMs. As of March 2020, only about 4% of SIP money had a holding period of more than 5 years. This increased to 33% as of March 2025.