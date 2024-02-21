Multi-asset allocation funds: What is prompting fund houses to launch new schemes?
2024 forecasts a global economic slowdown due to inflation, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions. Central banks navigate inflation risks cautiously. Mutual funds advocate multi-asset strategies for diversified investments. Asset allocation is key for managing investment risks.
The dynamics of the investment terrain are continually evolving, posing a challenge for even seasoned investors to stay abreast of the changes. While the prospect of substantial returns is enticing, it is essential to bear in mind that such potential is accompanied by inherent risks.