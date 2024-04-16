Mutual fund assets skyrocket 35% in FY24, revealing key March trends
Financial year 2024 marked unprecedented growth in AUM and expansion of the investor base, driven by individual investors. Stellar performance of equity-oriented categories, significant strides in hybrid funds, and rising adoption of SIPs were key highlights.
Financial year 2024 has been a watershed moment for the domestic mutual funds industry, characterised by an unprecedented surge in assets under management (AUM). This surge, coupled with a substantial increase in the investor base, underscores a paradigm shift in investor behaviour and market dynamics.