Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 14 crore by age 50

15 X 15 X 15 rule of mutual funds

To remind how investment from early age can help an investor achieve one's investment goal with ease, Pankaj Mathpal said, "One needs to remember 15 X 15 X 15 rule of mutual funds. This rule says that if an investor invests ₹15,000 for 15 years, then one can expect 15 per cent return on one's money and the maturity amount would be around ₹1 crore. However, my suggestion to the investor is to increase one's monthly SIP amount with increase in one's annual income using annual SIP step-up. This will increase the probability of achieving one's investment goal with minimum possible monthly SIP amount."