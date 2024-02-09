Mutual Funds: 3 index funds simple portfolio of top 750 stocks with 0 overlap
Three index mutual funds based on the Nifty LargeMidcap 250, Nifty Smallcap 250, and Nifty Microcap 250 indices can help you build a simple portfolio of top 750 stocks with 0 overlap.
Some investors invest in multiple mutual fund schemes based on diversified market capitalisation indices, sectoral, thematic, factor-based indices, etc. Sometimes, they end up investing in multiple schemes based on the same criteria (for example, two largecap or two flexicap schemes) across different AMCs. It can lead to a lot of overlap as the different schemes that the investor has invested in across categories and AMCs may end up owning a lot of common stocks. Let us see how, with three index funds, you can build a simple investment portfolio of top 750 stocks with 0 overlap.