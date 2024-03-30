Mutual fund investors have a reason to cheer as the accounts won't get blocked on breaching March 31 deadline
Thanks to a written communication sent on March 28 by CDSL Ventures to mutual fund distributors, the mutual fund investors are not mandated to get the re-KYC done before March 31 in order to continue operating their folios
When the deadline to get the fresh KYC (Know Your Customer) was only 72 hours away, the mandate to get a fresh KYC done in order to continue operating mutual fund folios was done away with, albeit for the current investors.
