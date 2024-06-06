MF investors tried to buy the dip on verdict day. Many ended up buying higher
Summary
- As the net asset values of mutual funds fell on 4 June, thousands of investors rushed to log purchase orders to take advantage of the steepest stock market crash in four years. But many of the orders ended up getting cleared only the following day, when the markets had recovered some of their losses
Thousands of mutual fund investors who rushed to take advantage of the steepest stock market crash in four years on the day of the election results ended up with steep losses as their purchase orders got stuck en route.