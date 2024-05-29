In case the KYC status of investor on the mutual fund/ RTA is on-hold or rejected, it could be because the mobile or email ID are not validated/ PAN is not linked with aadhaar/ there is deficiency in the KYC documents.

If you are a mutual fund investor, you are meant to check for their KYC status on the fund house's website where you can find whether the status is validated or registered or on-hold.

In case of a discrepancy, you can get the KYC status rectified.

Steps to check KYC status: A. Visit any mutual fund website or RTA's website.

B. Check for KYC status link.

C. Enter your 10-digit PAN

D. The KYC status will be displayed as Validated/ registered/ on hold/rejected.

What is the meaning of KYC validated? When the KYC is validated, the investor does not need to do anything at all. One can carry out transactions in any mutual fund anytime.

What should one do if the KYC is registered? This means you can continue to make transactions such as purchase, redemptions or switches or SIPs in your mutual fund investments without any hassle.

If you want to invest in a mutual fund where you don't have any investment already, you will have to do your KYC once again.

You can get your KYC status changed to KYC Validated by doing the KYC updated/ KYC modification process using PAN and aadhaar from XML, Digi-locker or m-aadhaar.

What to do when KYC status is on-hold/ rejected? The KYC status on the mutual fund/ RTA website is on-hold or rejected, it could be because the mobile or email ID are not validated/ PAN is not linked with aadhaar/ there is deficiency in the KYC documents.

In such a case, you simply have to remediate the reason for KYC on-hold/ rejection by following the steps given on the mutual fund website.

Once your KYC status changes to registered/ validated, you will be all set to start transacting, as per the KYC status.

Meanwhile, it is vital to note that the steps to resolve any KYC issues are easy and can be done from the home in a few minutes. In case you face any difficulties, you may contact your mutual fund distributor or the mutual fund's office/ helpline given on the mutual fund's website.

These are the eKYC modification page of AMCs: 1. 360 ONE Mutual Fund (Formerly known as IIFL Mutual Fund) https://mflogin.360.one/kycmodfication

2. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund https://mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com/campaign/modification-of-kyc

3. Axis Mutual Fund https://www.axismf.com/

4. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc

5. Bandhan Mutual Fund https://bandhanmutual.com/investor/modify-kyc

6. Bank of India Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=368F10BB-3B23-49E5-9B5C-B566916312C3

7. Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund https://www.barodabnpparibasmf.in/investor-centre/kyc

8. Canara Robeco Mutual Fund https://www.canararobeco.com/investor-corner/ekyc

9. DSP AMC https://www.dspim.com/invest/#goto=kyc

10. Edelweiss Mutual Fund https://www.edelweissmf.com/Files/Re-KYC/KYC_reckoner_v2_low_version.pdf

11. Franklin Templeton Asset Management Private Limited https://accounts.franklintempletonindia.com/ngGuest/#/kycmodification

12. Groww Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=34839919-A05B-467D-B20A-A0584E8B885A

13. HDFC Mutual Fund https://investor-web.hdfcfund.com/kyc-verification?_gl=1*1wzayhw*_gcl_au*MTUyMDU1MjI2MC4xNzA3NzE5MTEz

14. Helios Mutual Fund Helios Website – Quick Links- Modify/Update KYC -https://camskra.com/PanDetailsUpdate.aspx

15. HSBC Mutual Fund https://invest.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in/home/profile/folio-details

16. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund https://www.archive.icicipruamc.com/update-pan

17. Invesco Mutual Fund https://invescomutualfund.com/investor-education?tab=eKYC

18. ITI Mutual Fund https://investonline.itiamc.com/#/login/kyc

19. JM Financial Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=57AB0A35-31CA-4190-A184-63949AA0E299

20. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund https://www.kotakmf.com/investor/user/kyc-modification

21. LIC Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=8189778C-0376-469D-8496-9C8A8B31F108

22. Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund https://www.mahindramanulife.com/kycmodification

23. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/kyc-validation

24. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund https://www.motilaloswalmf.com/mutualfund/login?returnUrl=/profile

25. Navi Mutual Fund https://www.camsonline.com/Investors/Service-requests/GoGreen/Pan-updation

26. Nippon India Mutual Fund https://investeasy.nipponindiaim.com/Emandate/KYCModification/Index

27. NJ Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=94C2C035-EC26-4D02-A228-4C7CFA1DE6BC

28. Old Bridge Mutual Fund https://oldbridgemf.com/

29. PGIM India Mutual Fund https://investors.pgimindiamf.com/auth/nct-login/KYC

30. PPFAS Mutual Fund https://selfinvest.ppfas.com/re-kyc

31. Quant Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=375E9790-FFF2-4C37-B7FE-65D36CA729FD

32. Quantum Mutual Fund e-KYC - Quantum Mutual Fund (quantumamc.com)

33. Samco Mutual Fund https://samcomf.com/kyc

34. SBI Mutual Fund https://online.sbimf.com/update-details/modify-kyc

35. Shriram Mutual Fund https://kyc.shriramamc.in

36. Sundaram Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc

37. Tata Mutual Fund https://online.tatamutualfund.com/transactions/modify-kyc/select-folio

38. TRUST Mutual Fund https://mfs.kfintech.com/investor/general/validatekyc?amccode=0D1E5B49-0407-416A-940A-84ADDDB13742

39. Union Mutual Fund https://unionmf.com/Investorlogin/UMFEKYC_KYC.aspx

40. UTI Mutual Fund https://www.utimf.com/investor-services/digital-kyc

41. WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund https://mf.whiteoakamc.com/update-modify-kyc

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

