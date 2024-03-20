Mutual Fund returns: Investment in this mid cap scheme grew 8 times in 10 years
HDFC Mid Cap opportunities Fund has given an annualised return of 23.22 percent in the past 10 years. In other words, if someone had invested ₹one lakh 10 years ago, it would have grown to ₹8 lakh by now
The power of compounding is so strong that it is also referred to as magic. From the doyen of investing Benjamin Graham to the Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett — all have acknowledged and lauded the power of compounding.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message