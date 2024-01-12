 Mutual fund SIP accounts hit 7.63 crore in December: Why are investors rushing to invest in them? | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 12 2024 12:15:11
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.00 0.82%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,610.70 7.74%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 628.60 1.34%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 466.50 4.12%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,885.30 3.99%
Business News/ Mutual Funds / Mutual fund SIP accounts hit 7.63 crore in December: Why are investors rushing to invest in them?
Back Back
MintGenie

Mutual fund SIP accounts hit 7.63 crore in December: Why are investors rushing to invest in them?

Vimal Chander Joshi

The total number of SIP accounts touched 7.63 crore in December 2023, out of which, 40.3 lakh were added in one month alone. It was for the first time that 40 lakh new SIP accounts were added in a month.

The number of SIPs usually increases during a bull run.Premium
The number of SIPs usually increases during a bull run.

With an inflow of 17,610 crore into mutual fund SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in the month of December 2023, total SIP AUMs have now topped 9.95 lakh crore.

Now, total number of outstanding SIP accounts have touched 7.63 crore, out of which, 40.3 lakh were added in December alone, reveals AMFI data. It was for the first time that 40 lakh new SIP accounts were added in a month. 

In the preceding months of Oct and Nov, the new SIP accounts stood at 34.66 lakh and 30.8 lakh, respectively.

“Whenever the market does well, SIP numbers will naturally increase. Investors very well understood the importance of saving and investment during Covid. Now they are increasing their investment because their income has increased in the past couple of years. Besides, when salary increases, expenses do not increase proportionately. These are some of the reasons for considerable jump in the number of SIPs," said Sridharan S, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Wealth Ladder Direct.

Month                                  Total SIP A/CsNew SIP A/cs (lakh) SIP AUMs (Rs)
Sep, 2023                                                               7.12 crore36.778.70 lakh crore
Oct, 2023                                                                      7.3 crore34.668.59 lakh crore
Nov, 2023                                                               7.44 crore30.809.31 lakh crore
Dec, 2023                                                                   7.64 crore40.339.95 lakh crore

(Source: AMFI)

“Too many investors are investing into mutual funds because of the ongoing bull run. Among retail investors, the preferred mode has traditionally been SIPs because of the convenience. Additionally, SIPs enable them to buy mutual fund units at different price points without having to worry over the right time to buy," adds Sridharan.

Love for equity

One investment advisor MintGenie spoke to believes that the popularity of SIPs is an outcome of investors' inclination for equity assets. Increasingly, investors have realised that equity is a great vehicle for the long-term wealth creation.

“SIP is a great tool to invest in a staggered manner allowing investors to invest small amounts periodically i.e. weekly, monthly or quarterly. Investors understand that mutual funds offer risk management better than direct equity. They also know that SIP provides the benefit of Rupee Cost Averaging. In the current scenario, India's growth rate in terms of GDP is promising. India emerged as a strong economy in the turbulent time and geo-political tensions," says Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

ALSO READ: Top Mutual Funds for SIP to Invest in 2024: How to build wealth through systematic investment plans in 2024?

Another expert asserts that the shift to SIPs stems from a growing trend of investors opting for financial assets over conventional assets.

“The substantial upswing in SIP investments can be attributed to a confluence of factors. Crucially, investors have now grasped that SIPs transform volatility from being their adversary into an ally. Their firsthand experience with substantial wealth creation in equities, achieved through disciplined investing via MF SIPs, has been instrumental in shaping this understanding. Operationally, SIPs offer significant convenience with features such as auto-debits, small ticket sizes, and the flexibility to choose the frequency of investments. Collectively, these aspects contribute to fostering an overall positive bias in investor behaviour," says Deepak Gagrani, founder of Madhuban Finvest.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Mutual Fund news and updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Jan 2024, 12:21 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App