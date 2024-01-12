Mutual fund SIP accounts hit 7.63 crore in December: Why are investors rushing to invest in them?
The total number of SIP accounts touched 7.63 crore in December 2023, out of which, 40.3 lakh were added in one month alone. It was for the first time that 40 lakh new SIP accounts were added in a month.
With an inflow of ₹17,610 crore into mutual fund SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in the month of December 2023, total SIP AUMs have now topped ₹9.95 lakh crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message