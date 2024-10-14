Mutual fund SIP contributions spike 52% in a year. Why are investors opting for them?

Mutual Funds: In Sep 2024, SIP inflows hit an all-time high of 24,509 crore. This was 52.78 percent higher than the corresponding data of 2023 when it stood at 16,042 crore

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published14 Oct 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Mutual Funds: SIPs have gained a widespread popularity among mutual fund investors since it helps Rupee Cost Averaging and also in investing in a disciplined manner without having to worry about timing the market.
Mutual Funds: SIPs have gained a widespread popularity among mutual fund investors since it helps Rupee Cost Averaging and also in investing in a disciplined manner without having to worry about timing the market.

When it comes to investing in mutual funds, most retail investors prefer SIPs as a convenient and rational option to go for. No wonder then the inflows into systematic investment plans (SIPs) have been defying gravity for too long. Their volume has been going higher and higher, and is in no mood to subside any time soon.

In Sep 2024, SIP inflows touched an all-time high of 24,509 crore. This was 52.78 percent higher than the corresponding data of 2023 which stood at 16,042 crore. Now, there are a total of 9.87 crore mutual fund SIP accounts across India, reveals the latest AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) data.

Last month, the number of new SIPs registered in Sept alone was 66,38,857, which took the total SIP AUM to 13,81,704 crore.

Also Read | Mutual Funds: What are the types of SIPs: flexi, step up, multi & tenure-based?

For the uninitiated, SIP is an investment methodology to invest in mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a scheme at fixed intervals, say once a month rather than investing lump-sum. The SIP amount could be as small as 500 a month. This is similar to a recurring deposit where you deposit a small amount every month.

Year (Sep data)                         SIP contribution ( crore)Increase
2021                   10,35132.9%*
2022                12,97625%
2023                         16,04223.6%
2024               24,50952.78%

(Source: AMFI; *Increase over Sept 2020 data of 7,788 crore)

Interestingly, SIPs have become so popular that the capital markets regulator Sebi is now contemplating introducing micro SIPs of 250 a month to widen the net of SIPs. In fact, LIC MF managing director recently announced to scale down the minimum limit of daily SIPs to 100 from the current 300.

What are the advantages of investing via SIPs?

The popularity of SIPs in mutual fund investment is not completely misplaced. There are a number of substantive reasons for them. These are some of the key reasons for the popularity of SIPs:

1. Rupee cost averaging: They enable investors to make the most of rupee cost averaging. In other words, you do not need to find the right timing of buying mutual fund units. You happen to invest in a staggered way as a result of which your average purchase price is an average of different prices at which you buy the units across the tenure of SIPs.

For instance, when you buy in six monthly instalments, your buying price is the average price of six different prices at which you bought them during those six months.

Also Read | Rupee cost averaging: What is its importance in deciding financial goals?

2. Investing discipline: Since you are investing in regular gaps, you happen to inculcate an investing discipline. And as you know, investing discipline is key to wealth creation.

3. Ease of investment: As one would imagine, investing via SIP is far more easier and convenient than via lumpsum investing.

4. Flexibility: SIPs offer flexibility of investment in terms of frequency in which one could invest in mutual funds that could be monthly, weekly or quarterly.

 

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Mutual Funds news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Business NewsMutual FundsMutual fund SIP contributions spike 52% in a year. Why are investors opting for them?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.65
    11:40 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -1.05 (-0.65%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    202.50
    11:40 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -8.5 (-4.03%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.00
    11:40 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.49%)

    Wipro share price

    540.00
    11:40 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.05 (2.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,681.75
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    36 (2.19%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,152.90
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.75 (0.19%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,840.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,187.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -385.35 (-8.43%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    201.65
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-4.43%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    354.80
    11:28 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -16.3 (-4.39%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,125.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -46.6 (-3.98%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    396.05
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    35.05 (9.71%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    317.95
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    18.8 (6.28%)

    Raymond share price

    1,687.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    84.1 (5.25%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,460.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    116.15 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Mutual Funds

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.