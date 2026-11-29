Mutual fund investors have three key developments to track, with Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund temporarily suspending SIP and STP investments in two overseas-focused schemes for three months from December 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Nippon India Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund have filed draft offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for two proposed schemes — a financial services sector debt fund and a Nifty Energy Index Fund, respectively.

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Here is what investors need to know about these developments, including the SIP suspension timeline and key details of the proposed new fund offerings (NFOs).

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund suspends SIP, STP investments in two overseas funds till February 2027 Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has temporarily suspended investments through existing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) in two of its overseas-focused schemes for three months, citing regulatory limits on overseas investments.

In a notice dated November 25, the fund house said the suspension will apply to the Franklin India Asian Equity Fund and Franklin U.S. Opportunities Equity Active Fund of Funds from December 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027.

The decision has been taken to avoid a breach of industry-wide overseas investment limits permitted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the fund house said in its notice to the BSE.

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The fund house added that existing SIPs and STPs in the two schemes will automatically resume from March 1, 2027. Investors do not need to take any further action to restart their investment plans.

Franklin Templeton said any changes to the suspension or resumption dates would be communicated through a notice on the asset management company's (AMC) website.

Investors should note that the announcement does not change the other terms and conditions of the schemes. All existing provisions of the Scheme Information Documents and Key Information Memorandums, along with earlier addenda, will continue to remain in force.

Nippon India Mutual Fund files draft papers for new financial services debt fund with SEBI Nippon India Mutual Fund has filed draft offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a new debt mutual fund scheme focused on the financial services sector.

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The fund house submitted the filing on November 27, 2026, for the proposed Nippon India Financial Services Debt Fund, an open-ended debt scheme that will invest in debt instruments issued by entities in the financial services sector.

According to the draft offer document, the scheme aims to generate continuous returns through investments in financial services sector debt instruments. Its performance will be benchmarked against the CRISIL Financial Services Short Term Debt Index.

The proposed scheme will be offered at a face value of ₹10 per unit, with a minimum application amount of ₹1,000.

Investors will have the option to choose between Growth and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) options. The scheme will not levy any entry or exit load, according to the filing.

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The fund has set a minimum target subscription of ₹20 crore.

The Nippon India Financial Services Debt Fund is an open-ended scheme, meaning investors will be able to purchase and redeem units on an ongoing basis, subject to the scheme's terms and conditions.

Tata Mutual Fund files draft papers for Nifty Energy Index Fund with SEBI: Check NFO details Tata Mutual Fund has filed draft offer documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a new index mutual fund tracking the energy sector.

The proposed Tata Nifty Energy Index Fund is an open-ended index scheme that will seek to generate returns by investing in securities forming part of the Nifty Energy Index, subject to tracking error.

The fund house filed the draft Scheme Information Document (SID) with SEBI on November 27, 2026. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opening and closing dates have not yet been announced.

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According to the draft filing, the scheme will be offered at a proposed price of ₹10 per unit. It will have Growth and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) options.

The minimum application amount will be ₹5,000, with additional investments permitted in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The scheme has set a minimum target subscription of ₹5 crore.

The fund will not charge any entry load. However, an exit load of 0.25% will apply if investors redeem or switch out their units on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. No exit load will be charged on redemptions after this period.

The scheme's performance will be benchmarked against the Nifty Energy Index.

The Tata Nifty Energy Index Fund will follow an index-based investment strategy, seeking to replicate or track the performance of the Nifty Energy Index, subject to tracking error.

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